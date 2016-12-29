Franklin P. And Arthur W. Perdue Foundation Commits $20,000 To Help Recovery Resource Center

Perdue Farms has committed a $20,000 Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation grant to help the Recovery Resource Center (RRC) — formerly known as the Salisbury Substance Abuse Community Center — in its mission to facilitate and support people on their journey to recovery from addiction. Pictured, from left, are Tom Evans, chair of the Fund Raising Committee for RCC; Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation; Beth Ohlsson, executive director of the Recovery Resource Center; and Hollie Seaton, Perdue health strategies manager and chair of the Community Relations Committee for the RCC Board. Submitted Photos