Kiwanis Club Members Deliver Toys To Worcester GOLD And Diakonia

Pictured with a car full of toys donated by Kiwanis members and supported by some club funds are Co-Chair Tom Southwell, club President Barb Peletier and Chair Dave Landis, whose wife Rita also shopped for the toys. About $700 worth of toys were delivered mostly to Worcester County GOLD in Snow Hill and some to Diakonia in West Ocean City for distribution to the children.