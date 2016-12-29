Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Awarded 2015 Red Kettle Drive Third Place

by
community-e

Kiwanis Club Red Kettle Drive volunteers Dick Clagett and Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Barbara Peletier are pictured with the 2015 Third Place Award for the club’s volunteer hours during the 2015 Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.