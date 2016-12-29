Mallards Fall To Harford Christian, 50-43

SALISBURY- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team lost its opener in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury on Tuesday, falling to Harford Christian, 50-43.

The Mallards started off fast in their first game in the Governor’s Challenge against Harford Christian and led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Worcester boys maintained the pressure through the second quarter and extended their lead to 25-19 by halftime.

In the third quarter, however, shots started falling for Harford Christian in the third and the Eagles outscored the Mallards, 15-13 in the period to take a 44-42 lead. In the final period, Harford Christian proved to be too much for Worcester and outscored the Mallards, 16-5, in the final quarter to pull away for the 50-43 win.