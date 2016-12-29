OC Elementary Students Participate In Jump Rope For Heart Event

by
students-a

Each year students at Ocean City Elementary School participate in the Jump Rope for Heart Event to raise money for the American Heart Association. This years’ Kick-Off assembly was held and the goal for this year was announced at $30,000.  Last year OCES raised more than $23,400 and the previous year raised over $26,800. Above, Nicole Bear from the American Heart Association is pictured with some OCES students kicking off the campaign. Submitted Photos