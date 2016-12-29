OC Looking For Beach Bus Drivers

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Transportation Department is now taking applications to drive the Beach Bus.

Unlike most transit bus routes, the Coastal Highway bus has a dedicated lane up and down Coastal Highway with the exception of Philadelphia and Baltimore avenues. There are stops every other block, restrooms and break facilities at the end of the line. Experienced supervisors are available to help drivers through the day. No learning multiple routes, just point it north or south and go. Fares are simple. Either $3 for an all-day pass or $1.50 for seniors and those with special needs. No giving change required.

The Ocean City Bus began in 1965 when the town took it over from a private operator and immediately began a program of expansion first using school buses, followed by buses delivered on loan from MTA in Baltimore. Today the fleet continues to grow and modernize. With 27 modern “Eldorado” 40-foot coaches, two 60-foot articulated buses purchased in 2016 and a fleet of buses accumulated in the 1990s and 2000s, the fleet is over 60 buses in number. At the peak of the summer buses flow by stops on Coastal Highway every seven to 10 minutes with stations at both South Division Street and 145th Street. There are existing connections to Shore Transit at the Park and Ride, established in 2001 on Route 50 and connections to Delaware Area Regional Transit at the 145th Street Station. A separate ADA service exists for origin to destination service. All buses are either low-floor or lift equipped to accommodate customers with special needs.

Over three million riders enjoy the modern buses and friendly, helpful drivers to assist in whatever way possible. For more information about applying for a driver position, call 410-723-2174.