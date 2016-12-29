Ocean Pines Pine’eer Craft Club Holds Annual Holiday Luncheon

The Ocean Pines Pine’eer Craft Club held its annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 15 at the Captain’s Table Restaurant in Ocean City. New officers for the 2017 year were inducted. Pictured, from left, are Jane Wolnik, Barbara Stillwelll, Louise Lassiter, Linda Brindley, Sharon Puser, Lois Schultz, Jackie Kollar and Carole Quinto.