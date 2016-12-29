Owners’ Leap Of Faith Turned Into Proud 25-Year Career

The team of Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry is pictured on the occasion of the company’s 25th anniversary in business. File Photo

LEWES, Del — Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry, a family owned small business in Lewes, Del. opened its doors 25 years ago in the fall of 1991.

Owners Mark Woodruff and Richard Reed envisioned starting a company to be Delmarva’s premier building supplier, specializing in windows, doors, cabinetry, decking, millwork and more. At the time, Woodruff had limited prior experience in owning a business and Richard growing up on a Sussex County farm had none. However, both men were passionate about their dream and filled with entrepreneurial spirit.

Today the company is one of Delmarva’s top building suppliers and boasts a show room in Lewes with 20 employees, a state-of-the-art website at www.atlanticmillwork.com, and pages on all major social media accounts.

Starting the company in 1991 was a huge risk for the owners. At that time, they were working for the same business and were the company’s top two salesmen. Starting their own business meant quitting their jobs and giving up a steady income when both were starting families — a risk most people would never consider. But Woodruff and Reed had a dream and faith that with hard work and determination they could make it a reality.

The following summer, while working full time, the men spent long nights working in private on their business plan. As they went to inquire about a loan from the bank, the lender laughed in their faces. They did not let this deter them from pursuing their dream. After reviewing the business plan and making the suggested adjustments from the bank, they were able to obtain a loan. The next day the two men went into work and resigned from their jobs.

“Our office was my living room and our delivery trucks were an old minivan and a beat up Bronco,” Reed said. “We worked 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday thru Friday without pay for the first three months.”

The new owners went without pay as part of their business plan to acquire the funds needed to gain enough capital to grow the business. After those first few months, they had made enough money to open their first office located in the back of the Shore Distributors building. They were so successful by year’s end they had made enough to hire three employees.

Over the next 25 years, the company expanded and developed into one of Delmarva’s leading building suppliers specializing in windows, doors, cabinetry, decking, millwork and more. An office building, showroom, and warehouse opened at 17527 Nassau Commons Blvd., Lewes, Del. 19958. Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry has provided materials, for and worked on, thousands of remodeling projects, custom homes and both state and private construction projects across Delmarva. Through it all, they have established trusting relationships with hundreds of architects, builders, and contractors. Their experienced sales staff, design team, and in house technicians have more than 100 combined years of experience and are dedicated to providing excellent service and expert advice.

“Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry has been my life and livelihood for the past 25 years and I cherish the great things it has provided me, my family, and this community,” Reed said, “During this time we have established great relationships with members of the community and other business, and these relationships have helped to make Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry a trusted name.”

Woodruff added, “The last 25 years have gone by in a flash. A lot of hard work, sweat, tears and some luck have created this company. Our biggest keys to success have been the employees that helped us build this business, our incredible loyal customer base, and the support from our families, friends, and the local community. Along the way I have enjoyed the challenges and opportunities which have brought us success.”

For a more information on Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry, visit www.atlanticmillwork.com, call 302-644-1405 or stop by its showroom in Lewes.