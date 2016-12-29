Registration Open For St. Patrick’s Tourney

BERLIN- Registration opens next week for the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Departments 29th Annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament set for later this winter in what promises to be the largest event ever.

From modest beginnings 29 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Indoor Soccer Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. Last year, the tournament was played over four weekends in late February and March with around 150 boys’ and girls’ teams competing in 12 divisions. This year, Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department officials expect the number of teams to exceed 170.

The tournament begins on the weekend of February 24-26 with the under-18 boys’ and girls’ divisions competing along with the adult co-rec division. On the weekend of March 3-5, the under-12 and under-16 boys’ and girls’ teams will compete. The adult men and women over 18 divisions will compete on the weekend of March 10-12. The tournament will conclude on the weekend of March 17-19 with the boys’ and girls’ under-10 and under-14 divisions.

On each the weekends, games will be played practically around the clock at Northside Park with each weekend concluding with championship games in each division. Registration for the 2017 tournament opens on Monday and runs through January 27. For more information or to register, call Kim Allison or Kim Kinsey at (410) 250-0125.