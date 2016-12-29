School, Film Editor Partner On First Workshop Next Week

Josh Chamberlain

BERLIN – Area residents are invited for a firsthand look at the world of film and television production with a new workshop at Worcester Preparatory School.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Worcester Prep will host its first annual Film and Television Workshop with entertainment professional Josh Chamberlain. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., costs $34 and includes lunch.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for this area,” said Nancy Raskauskas, Worcester Prep’s technology specialist for grades six through 12.

Chamberlain, a Berlin native, is a global marketing content film and television editor with more than a decade of experience. After graduating from Stephen Decatur High School and Salisbury University, he spent several years in Los Angeles before returning to the Eastern Shore to raise his family.

Chamberlain said that when he was a student, it was hard for him to pursue a film production career in Berlin.

“I said, ‘if I ever got to a place of experience I would give back,’” he recalled.

That’s what he’s doing now. He hopes to foster the interest of young people interested in a film or television career and to help them begin the process. He says initial feedback from the community has been good.

“Everyone I’ve talked to says this sounds great,” he said.

Raskauskas said the concept of a workshop came up after Chamberlain visited one of her classes last year.

“He was impressed with some of the things my students were doing and said he wanted to help whenever he could,” she said.

Her students were entranced by the guest speaker.

“He sat here for an hour and a half and everybody was captivated,” Raskauskas said. “Nobody wanted him to leave. He was entertaining but informational.”

Because that went so well, she opted to invite him back this year. Since there are so few film and television opportunities on Delmarva, the school decided to open the event to the whole community.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for this area,” Raskauskas said. “It’s underpriced for its value. Everybody will learn a lot.”

Chamberlain’s professional experience includes post-production on TV shows such as Ellen, Ace of Cakes, Best Thing I Ever Ate and FX Movie download. He worked as lead animatic editor for After Earth, Annie and a number of theatrical films still in development. He’s also produced and edited numerous reality TV pilots and has worked with celebrities including Eva Longoria and Will Smith.

Raskauskas encourages attendees to come ready to take notes as a wide variety of topics will be discussed. Chamberlain says he plans to talk about his personal journey and how he got his career started. He will also feature video testimonials from people in the television industry.

“I’ll be touching on a wide variety of positions,” he said.

He’ll even provide a live demonstration of some video editing tips and tricks. While the event will be ideal for teenagers thinking about a career in the film industry Raskauskas says it will benefit anyone with a remote interest in the subject.

“He’s a really good speaker,” she said. “Even if you’re just creating surf movies, this’ll be a great opportunity.”

For more information visit www.eventbrite.com and search for the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance.