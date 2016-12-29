SD High School National Honor Society Adopts Three Worcester G.O.L.D. Families And Donates To Believe In Tomorrow

It’s the season of giving and the Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society has caught the spirit. After two months of fundraising, the organization adopted three Worcester G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity) families and made an annual donation of $2,000 to Believe in Tomorrow. Left, National Honor Society officers Bethany Williams, Noah Shockley, Becca Cooper and Rodney Murray pose with some of the gifts the group is giving to three Worcester G.O.L.D. families. Right, Wayne Littleton of Believe in Tomorrow accepts a $20,00 check from Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society officer Bethany Williams, NHS President Rodney Murray, NHS Vice-President Noah Shockley and Principal Tom Zimmer.