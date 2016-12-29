SD High School NJROTC Program Welcomes U.S. Navy Captain Jim Daniels To Annual Inspection

The Stephen Decatur High School NJROTC program welcomed United States Navy Captain Jim Daniels during its annual inspection on Dec. 20. The event, which combines a formal personal inspection of uniforms and grooming with an evaluation of the understanding of Navy values, is designed to allow cadets to demonstrate what they have learned as a participant with the program. Above, Daniels inspects student Lieutenant Commander John Revel.