Seahawks Sweep Three, Improve To 4-1

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept three matches last week to improve to 4-1 on the young season.

After starting the season with a loss to Bayside North powerhouse North Caroline, the Seahawks responded with a win over Mardela to improve to 1-1. Last week, Decatur swept three matches including a win over St. Michael’s in a make-up match last Thursday and a sweep of a dual match including Easton and Colonel Richardson last Tuesday to improve to 4-1.

Against St. Michael’s, the Seahawks led 30-0 before even hitting the mat after the first five bouts in the higher weight classes were won by forfeit. Jacob Caple won by forfeit at 170, Alan Means won by forfeit at 182, Caleb Bourne won by forfeit at 195, Jian Joobeen won by forfeit at 220 and Ean Spencer won by forfeit at 285.

In the first contested match, Decatur’s Austin Miller beat St. Michael’s Charles Lomax at 106. St. Michael’s got on the scoreboard with a win by Camden Harrison over Decatur’s Cade Solito at 113. The Seahawks then ran off five straight. Josh Lawson beat Cole Johnson at 120, Robert Kaminski beat Christopher Gutierrez at 126, Jeremy Danner won at 132, Jhymir Blake beat Michael Kemp at 138 and Andy McKahan won at 145. St. Michael’s Logan Miller beat Decatur’s Zain Brady at 152, but Decatur’s Lucus Aulinskis closed out the match with a win over St. Michael’s Bryan Azep at 160.

Against Easton last Tuesday in a dual meet that included Colonel Richardson, the match was much closer. Easton’s Max Bentley beat Decatur’s Miller at 106 and Easton’s Jack Heinlein beat Decatur’s Solito at 113. Decatur got on the board with a victory by Lawson over Corey Wazniak at 120 and Kaminski made it two in a row with a win at 126.

Decatur’s Kyle Elliott fell to Easton’s Zach Danils at 132, but Danner responded with a win over Sam Woertz at 138 to put the Seahawks ahead, 15-14, early in the match. Easton’s Darrin Moore beat Decatur’s Caden Massey at 145 to put the Warriors back in the lead, but the Seahawks responded with a win by McKahan at 152.

Easton got a win at 160 when Colby Palmer beat Jaron Purnell, but the Seahawks won four of the last five bouts. Aulinskis beat Jeremiah Gardner at 170, and Means beat Zach Paugh at 182, but Easton got a win at 195 when Zack Strand beat Caleb Bourne. Decatur closed out the match with a pair of wins including Joobeen at 220 and Ean Spencer over Darius Sarvis at 285 to close out the 44-32 win over the Warriors.

Against Colonel Richardson in the same dual meet, the Seahawks routed the Colonels, 66-12. Solito and Lawson opened the match with forfeit wins at 113 and 120. Kaminski beat Brandon Draper at 126, but Elliott fell to Michael Greenage at 132. Danner beat Mason Lambert at 138 and McKahan got the win at 145.

Colonel Richardson’s Dylan Wilson beat Decatur’s Dominic Klebe at 152, but the Seahawks responded with wins by Aulinskis over Chandler Walters at 160 and Caple over Jacob Wencloff at 170. After the Colonels’ Ryan Mitchell beat Means at 182, the Seahawks won the last four bouts to close out the 66-12 victory. Bourne won by forfeit at 195, Joobeen beat Colby Willis at 220, Spencer beat Skyler Wockenfuss at 285 and Miller won by forfeit at 106.