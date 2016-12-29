Seahawks Win Governor’s Challenge Opener

SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday in the opening round of the Governor’s Challenge tournament in Salisbury with a 48-42 win in overtime over St. Andrew’s Episcopal.

The Seahawks entered the Governor’s Challenge with a perfect 6-0 record after the first part of the regular season, but figured to face stiff challenges from regional powerhouses in the Governor’s Challenge. The Decatur girls drew a tough assignment in St. Andrew’s Episcopal in the first round on Tuesday but answered the call with a 48-42 win in overtime.

Decatur’s big three, including Amaya Mumford, Lexie VanKirk and Savannah Schultz led the way with Mumford and VanKirk each scoring double-doubles. Mumford scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds, while VanKirk scored 15 and grabbed 11 boards. Schultz scored eight points and recorded five steals. With the win, the Decatur girls improved to a perfect 7-0 on the season.

The Decatur girls faced Thomas Wootton of Montgomery County in the second round in a game played too late to be included in this edition. After the holiday break, the Seahawks return to regular season action next Tuesday with a home game against Bennett.