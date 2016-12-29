Things I Like – December 30, 2016

by

A warm Christmas Day

Gifts that get my kids outside

The kids movie, “Sing”

My wife’s breakfast casseroles

Staying home on Christmas

‘Happy Birthday Jesus’ cakes

When a vacation is near

Post-Christmas shopping deals

That the days are now getting a little longer

Caring teachers

Berlin on New Year’s Eve

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.