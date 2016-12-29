Things To Do Around Town – December 30, 2016

Jan. 3: Family Night “PJ Party”

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Come in PJs, read bedtime stories, have coloring sheets and nighttime snacks. For children 3 years old and their caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Jan. 4: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Jan. 4: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out $6. Milk, soda and orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

Jan. 6: Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department CASH Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; early bird games begin at 5:45 p.m.; 20 regular games at 7 p.m. ($125). Two special games ($200 value), 50/50 and jackpot. Food and beverage available for purchase. Main fire station. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Reserve tickets at 443-880-6966.

Jan. 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Anyone interested in joining the all-volunteer group is welcome to attend. cbreeze601@verizon.net.

Jan. 13-14: Ocean Pines Children’s Theater “The Lion King” Jr.

Critically acclaimed theater promises to delight audiences at the Ocean City Convention Center, Theater for the Performing Arts. Jan. 13: 7 p.m.; Jan. 14: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Convention Center Box Office. 410-251-1402.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.-friendshipchurch.us.

Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Jan. 21: Evening Of Jazz And Blues

7-11 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Donation of $25 per ticket includes soulful music and light appetizers and helps support the historical school. Tickets are limited. 410-641-0638.

Jan. 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes: Mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 27: Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets: $25/person. The event supports wounded veterans in Maryland. Auction, music and dancing. 410-641-7667 or 443-831-1791.