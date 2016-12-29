Tickets Available For Annual Prayer Breakfast On Jan. 13

OCEAN CITY — The 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, presented by the Greater Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin, Snow Hill and Pocomoke chambers of commerce, will take place on Jan. 13.

This event has been such an inspiration, an uplifting morning where the entire community comes together, including local citizens, community leaders, elected officials, church congregations, police and fire departments, the business community, the Board of Education, educators and school representatives and nonprofit organizers.

Chambers of commerce are conveners in the community, bringing people and businesses together, so it proved to be a perfect fit for them to begin a great partnership last year and continue the long standing tradition of the prayer breakfast. The first partnership was a great success with guest speaker Marc Mero instilling hope and positivity for the New Year.

Once again this year the prayer breakfast will be held at the Clarion Fontainebleau on Friday, Jan. 13. This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Lou Ann Daly, a sought-after teacher and public speaker who delivers public and keynote addresses on leading from the heart, effective use of personal voice, unique challenges and opportunities for women leaders and how to create desired results in personal and professional lives with ease. She is the author of several books including “Humans Being: Creating your life from the inside out.”

A former Chair of Communication Arts at Salisbury University, she also served on the faculty of the school for Managing & Leading Change as well as in internal leadership and management positions for a global company. Her career also includes working as an organization and leadership development consultant before starting two entrepreneurial ventures, one continuing today. She pursues ways of reaching all who seek their paths and want laser insight into ways to live into their gifts and passions with ease and laughter.

Ticket are on sale now for $20 each or $300 per sponsor table (includes 10 tickets, name on table and in sponsor listing in program or $100 to be an open seating sponsor – name on table and in sponsor listing in our program.)

Purchase your ticket from any local chamber (Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin, Snow Hill or Pocomoke). Tickets are also available online at www.OceanCity.org.