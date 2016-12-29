Town Offering Free NYE Rides

OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City’s Transportation Department will offer free bus service from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

On Dec. 31, bus services will run every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 10 minutes from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Buses on New Year’s Day will also run every 20 minutes from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m., at which time they will resume a normal winter service schedule of every 40 minutes.

The Coastal Highway Bus Route goes from South Division Street at the station between Philadelphia and Baltimore avenues to the north-end station at 145th Street near the Delaware line with stops every two blocks. The bus only stops if customers are waiting or passengers chime in to exit the bus. All buses are heated, well lighted, clean and comfortable. Stay at your favorite restaurant or establishment, movie, private party or the celebration at Northside Park as long as you want. The bus will be at your closest stop within 20 minutes.