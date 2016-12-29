Unbeaten Mallards Ready For Second Half

BERLIN- While most area high school basketball teams are competing in various holiday tournaments this week including the Governor’s Challenge, the unbeaten Worcester Prep girls’ varsity team is quietly preparing for the start of the second half and a possible perfect season.

The Mallards closed out the first half of their season with a perfect 8-0 mark with a dominating 47-19 win over Salisbury Christian before shutting it down for nearly two weeks for the holiday break. The Worcester girls get back in action next Wednesday with a home game against Holly Grove.

The Mallards beat Holly Grove, 40-12, in the season opener back in November 30. The Worcester girls will face Salisbury Christian in the road on January 9 before a highly anticipated matchup with familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul at home on January 11.