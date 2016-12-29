Voices From The Readers – December 30, 2016

No Need For Sanctuaries

Editor:

Baltimore Canyon is already a protected area. The federal government designated Baltimore, Washington and Norfolk canyons coral protected areas in 2016 and also put the entire area, thousands of square miles, into a marine sanctuary later in the year. There is no need to make any of these canyons “urban” sanctuaries.

Few commercial fishermen worked in these areas, mostly long liners and a few lobstermen and red crabbers, who fished the edges. My husband, one of these lobstermen, retired from that this year. Already recreational fishermen miss his bouys. There are few of these lobstermen left.

If Mr. Racanelli of the National Aquarium is concerned about social justice, he should consider the commercial fishermen that people like him have put out of business with unnecessary regulations and prohibited areas. These fishermen feed his urban dwellers. These same urbanites are apparently incapable of running their own cities; we don’t need them trying to manage fishing grounds that they know nothing about. Including Mr. Racanelli, who didn’t seem to know these areas were already protected.

Beverly Lynch

Newark

Food Revolution Needed

Editor:

The coming New Year’s resolution should be pretty obvious, particularly

when it comes to diet: 2017 will go down in history as the year when

plant-based meats have revolutionized the food industry.

A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient, and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. They are backed by tech industry pioneers like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google principals Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to explore and invest in these products.

The plant-based food revolution is going mainstream. Hundreds of school, college, hospital, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Fast-food chains Chipotle, Panera, Subway, and Taco Bell are rolling out plant-based dinner options. And American consumers are responding, with fully one third reducing their intake of animal-based meats, milks, and other food products.

Let’s make this New Year’s resolution about exploring the rich variety

of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based dinners, lunch meats,

cheeses, milks, and ice creams available in every supermarket. The

internet offers tons of recipes and transition tips.

Otis Mallory

Ocean City