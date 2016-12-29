We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 30, 2016

Dolores Mary Mathias

OCEAN CITY — Dolores Mary Mathias peacefully went to her eternal life, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2016, in Ocean City joined with family members. She was 88.

A beloved daughter, wife, mother, homemaker and businesswoman, Dolores lived a full life of faith and adhered always to treating people with the kindness and respect that God’s will directed our fellow man to be treated.

She loved her family and was ever proud of all their endeavors. Dolores was a woman at peace with life and gratified by the many, many lifelong friendships she cherished since childhood and throughout her life. She loved the ocean, the sunset, the peace of the bay and countryside, always with gratitude while enjoying nature’s bounty.

She expressed herself in her writings and uplifting poetry, treasured gifts to so many that live on forever. Her spirit and soul were moved by music of all types, enjoying both lyrics and instrumentation.

Her journey to eternal life on Christmas Day was truly God’s Christmas gift, allowing her to be with Him and those that have gone before to celebrate their eternal life together.

Dolores Mary Leef was born May 26, 1928, in Baltimore, raised and educated there in the Baltimore City School System, attending Eastern High School and graduating with the Class of 1945.

She met her love, James Norman Mathias, married him and as the Matriarch, raised their family in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, and in recent years made her home with her loving children in Ocean City.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and John Leef; brother Jack Leef, and her late husband, James; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen A. P. Mathias.

She is survived by sons James Norman Mathias, Jr. of Ocean City, Jeffrey Lee Mathias (Tammie) of Ocean City and daughter Holly Ann Donovan (Dan) of Ocean City as well as by grandchildren Lauren Mathias Williams (Beau), Trevor James Mathias (Stephanie), James William Mathias and Mary Clare Mathias.

Services will be held 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. The church is located at 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, Md. Interment will immediately follow and Dolores will be laid to rest with her late husband James, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2742 Liberty Road, Sykesville, Md., overlooking the beautiful Liberty Lake.

Arrangements are being managed by Burbage Funeral Home of Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, Dolores requested donations be made to the following charities: Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, Inc. (www.mfpausa.com) and Fight Colorectal Cancer (www.fightcolorectalcancer.org ).

Charles A. Sitskorn Sr.

OCEAN CITY — On Dec. 22, 2016, after a courageous fight with cancer, Charles A. Sitskorn Sr. is now at peace.

Charles, better known to his friends as “Chuckles,” was the devoted husband of 57 years to Nancy Sitskorn (nee Brittingham). He was the loving father to Terry Cornelis and husband Andre and to the late Charles A. Sitskorn Jr. (Tony). He was a loving grandfather (Pop) to Laura Rando and husband Matthew and Sarah Jones and husband Chris. He was a loving great-grandfather to Mason Jones. He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Charles will be remembered for living life to the fullest, fishing, playing cards, dancing and enjoying good times with family and friends.

Services were held at Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home in Locust Point, Md. on Thursday, De. 29. Interment will be private.

Family requests in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Ocean City Reef Foundation, PO Box 1072, Ocean City, Md. 21843 or Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802-1733, or www.coastalhospice.org/donate.