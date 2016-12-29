Year’s First Art Show Opens In OC Next Week

OCEAN CITY — “Shared Visions” is the opening show for 2017 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, where artists and writers collaborate and inspire each other.

The public is invited to the free, opening reception for the writers and artists on First Friday, Jan. 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Arts Center on 94th Street bayside.

“Shared Visions” is a partnership between the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City branch of the Worcester County Library, home of the Ocean City Writers Group, headed by Ruth Wanberg-Alcorn.

“This is the fourth year for the collaboration,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Ocean City Center for the Arts. “It is a great coming together of words and images and demonstrates the different forms of self expression.”

The Art League invited local artists to submit a significant work. Then the Writers Group composed poetry and prose to accompany the artwork. In all, 19 writers and 22 artists collaborated for the “Shared Visions” show.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m., the Ocean City Writers Group will perform a reading of their work and discuss what inspired them in a free presentation, also open to the public.

The show will run through Jan. 28 at the Arts Center.

Also hanging in the Galleria of the Ocean City Center for the Arts is an all-media group show by members of the Art League with a theme of “Seasons.”

Contemporary painter Megan Burak of Berlin occupies Studio E in January. Burak, who received her BA from Salisbury University in 2015, has won numerous awards in regional shows for her realistic, highly-crafted paintings.

Painter Irene Averitte of Bridgeville, Del. is the Spotlight Artist during January. She considers her art naturalistic and believes in connecting with the beauty of Mother Nature.

Hannah Miller displays her jewelry creations in January in the Artisan Showcase. She uses a blend of unique materials in her geometric-inspired creations, including buttons, small glass tiles and Swarovski® crystals.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street is the home of the Art League of Ocean City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the visual arts in the Ocean City area through education, exhibits, scholarships, programs and community art events. The arts center is supported by memberships, corporate and civic funding, donations and sales of art.