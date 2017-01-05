Cops And Courts – January 6, 2017

Assault Over NYE Food

OCEAN CITY — A Belair, Md. woman was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly throwing a beer can at the back of a man’s head during an early New Year’s Day morning argument over late night food.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a midtown hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. One officer met with a male victim in the reported hotel room, while another officer met with the suspect, identified as Jessica Pasko, 31, of Belair, in the hotel lobby.

Pasko told police the couple had dated on and off in the past, but that she had broken off their relationship about a year earlier. However, they remained friends and came to Ocean City last weekend for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Pasko told police the pair had been out drinking off and on throughout the day and then returned to their room.

According to police reports, the male victim told Pasko he had ordered food because neither of them had eaten all day. However, Pasko told the victim she was tired and would rather go to bed then eat the food he had ordered. Pasko told police that angered the male, who began screaming at her and pushed her to the floor in the hotel room.

Pasko told police she got up and attempted to use the hotel phone to call police, but the male, identified as Joseph Garcia, also of Belair, pulled the phone from the wall. Pasko told police she then left the room and went to the hotel lobby to use the phone and Garcia followed. According to police reports, the hotel receptionist told the pair the police were on their way.

Garcia returned to the hotel room and was later interviewed by police for his version of the events. Garcia told police it was Pasko that had ordered and paid for the late-night food and that she became angry when he decided to forego the food and just go to bed. According to Garcia, Pasko told him to leave the hotel room if he didn’t want to eat the food she had paid for, but when he gathered his belongings and started heading for the door, he was struck from behind in the back of the head by a full can of alcoholic beverage. According to police reports, Garcia had two deep and bleeding cuts on the back of his head, corroborating his version of the events.

Garcia said he returned to the hotel room at Pasko’s request, but had waited on the balcony and held the sliding door shut while waiting for police to arrive. Based on the evidence, OCPD officers determined Pasko was the primary aggressor and she was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Daughter Swiped Mom’s Credit Card

OCEAN PINES — An Ocean Pines woman has been charged with multiple counts of theft after allegedly swiping her mother’s credit card and using it to make purchases including a flat-screen television.

According to police reports, a 70-year-old Ocean Pines woman reported her credit cards stolen last Wednesday, Dec. 28. The victim told police her stolen credit cards had been used at the Wal-Mart on Route 50 in Berlin. An Ocean Pines police officer reviewed surveillance video at the Wal-Mart.

Store management provided police with pictures of a female wearing a red jacket using the victim’s stolen credit card. The victim was then able to positively identify the suspect as her daughter, Heather Lynn Camp, 43, of Ocean Pines.

Camp has been charged with two counts of theft of credit cards and three counts of charging a stolen credit card less than $500. She was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $7,500 bond at the Worcester County Jail.

False Armed Robbery Report

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) and allied law enforcement agencies last weekend searched for hours in vain for a suspect in a reported commercial armed robbery in the resort in what turned out to be a false report.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) received a report of armed robbery at a commercial establishment. The OCPD and allied law enforcement agencies including a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and the Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter launched a manhunt for the alleged suspect in the reported armed robbery for several hours throughout the downtown area that concluded hours later around 8:30 a.m.

However, after further questioning of the “victim” in the case, it turned out to be a false report and no armed robbery ever occurred. The OCPD and its allied agencies devoted several resources and man-hours to the search for the alleged “suspect.” However, no robbery ever occurred and the report turned out to be false. No further information was given about the location of the reported commercial armed robbery nor have any charges been announced for the alleged “victim” who started the false report.

Scooter Assault

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly hitting a man over the head with a child’s scooter during a domestic incident.

Around 2:15 a.m. last Saturday, a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Mineola Avenue for a reported domestic altercation. The deputy met with a male victim who reported he had just been assaulted by a female suspect, later identified as Dana Dennard, 28, of Salisbury, with a child’ scooter.

During the ensuing investigation, the deputy learned the pair had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated when Dennard allegedly grabbed a child’s scooter and struck the male victim in the head. The deputy observed the male victim was bleeding profusely from a laceration on his head and that one of the scooter’s wheels had broken off and was lying by itself in the driveway. The deputy also observed what appeared to be blood on the scooter’s broken wheel. Based on the evidence and testimony, Dennard was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Wrong Way DUI

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested on drunk-driving and other charges last weekend after allegedly being observed speeding in downtown Ocean City and later going the wrong way on a one-way street at the Park-and-Ride in West Ocean City.

Around 3:30 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was on stationary patrol in the area of 12th Street when he observed a vehicle heading south on Philadelphia Avenue at a high rate of speed. The officer observed the vehicle moving side to side in its lanes as it continued south and began pursuing it.

The OCPD officer followed vehicle across the Route 50 bridge until it went the wrong way on an access point into the Park-and-Ride. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Exavier Lixence, 30, of New York, N.Y. Lixence did not perform to the officer’s satisfaction on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired and other traffic violations.

Two Sentenced In Boardwalk Fight

OCEAN CITY — Two more suspects arrested during a fight involving two groups of young people on the crowded south end of the Boardwalk in June pleaded guilty last week to various charges and each received jail time.

Around 11:40 p.m. on June 12, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Worcester Street and the Boardwalk for a reported fight between two groups of individuals. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed the two groups yelling obscenities and enticing each other to fight. The altercation began to draw a large crowd of at least 100 onlookers on the crowded Boardwalk on a summer Saturday night.

OCPD officers attempted to arrest the two primary instigators but both resisted. At that point, several members of the two groups became more uncooperative and several more officers were dispatched to the area to assist. Numerous individuals resisted arrest, which time OCPD officers targeted the combatants with Tasers to gain compliance and disperse the crowd.

Among those arrested were Kameron Christopher, 18, of Delmar, who was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree assault; Allen D.J. Nelson, 19, of Salisbury, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering; and Luis Pirela-Linares, 20, of Salisbury, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering.

Also arrested were Aaron Waples, 19, of Berlin, who was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; Jakhai Woodard, 18, of Berlin, who was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; a 16-year-old male from Delmar, who was charged with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace; and a 15-year-old male from Snow Hill, who was charged with disorderly conduct.

Last week, Christopher pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and resisting arrest and was sentenced to two years in jail. Also last week, Nelson pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

In November, Waples pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and second-degree escape and the sentenced to 60 days for the former and 95 days for the latter. Woodard and Pirela-Linares each have requested jury trials and their cases have been forwarded to Worcester County Circuit Court.

Stet Docket For Resisting Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman, charged in November with resisting arrest and other counts after allegedly attempting to prevent Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers from taking into custody another individual involved in a fight in a downtown bar, had the charges against her put on the stet, or inactive, docket this week.

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, OCPD officers were attempting to arrest a man outside the Cowboy Coast bar and restaurant who had been involved in a fight inside the establishment. While officers were attempting to detain the man, a woman later identified as Elisia Fields, 23, of Salisbury, attempted to pull the suspect away from police while allegedly launching a steady stream of expletives.

Fields was told to let go of the man and leave the area multiple times, but continued with her expletive-laced tirade as a crowd of at least 30 people gathered around to watch the scene. According to police reports, even after she had moved away, Fields fought her way back through the crowd and continued to try to prevent officers from arresting the suspect.

Ultimately, Fields was arrested and charged with failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest and interfering with a lawful arrest. This week in District Court, however, Fields had the charges against her placed on the stet, or inactive, docket.