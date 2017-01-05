Decatur Girls Rout Clippers, 44-28

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team took its first loss of the season last week during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament, but got back to business on Tuesday with a 44-28 win over Bayside South rival Bennett.

The Seahawks entered the Governor’s Challenge tournament with a perfect 6-0 record, but figured to face still challenges from regional powers in the annual holiday event. Decatur got off to a good start with a 48-42 win over St. Andrew’s Episcopal last Tuesday to improve to 7-0. However, the Seahawks ran into a tough Thomas Wooten team in the second round of the Governor’s Challenge and fell, 52-41, for their first loss of the season.

With the holiday festivities dispensed with, the Decatur girls got back in action on Tuesday with a home game against Bennett and routed the Clippers, 44-28, to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Seahawks play a couple of tough Bayside South games against Wicomico and Parkside next week before a road game at Arcadia on January 17. Looming on the schedule later this month is a road game against county rival Pocomoke. The Seahawks beat the Warriors in the first matchup of the year in December.