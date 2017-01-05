Decatur Wrestlers Enjoy Big Week

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team enjoyed a solid post-holiday week, finishing fourth in the prestigious South River Duals last weekend before routing Wicomico on Wednesday in a conference dual meet.

The Seahawks finished fourth among the 10 teams competing in the South River Duals last weekend. Decatur went 6-3 as a team in the match, beating Reservoir, Old Mill, Clarksburg, River Hill, Northern and Kent Island. The Seahawks’ losses came to Huntingtown, host South River and Sparrow’s Point. Three Decatur wrestlers went undefeated in the South River Duals and were named to the All-Tournament team including Robert Kaminski at 126, Andy McKahan at 145 and Jian Joobeen at 220.

The Seahawks were back in action on Wednesday in a regular Bayside Conference match and routed the Indians, 77-6. Wicomico’s Devin Webster beat Decatur’s Jacob Caple in the opening match at 170, but the Seahawks won the 182 and 195 bouts by forfeit.

Decatur then swept the next 11 bouts to pull away for the 77-6 win. Joobeen got it started with a win over Wicomico’s Isaac Lawson at 220, and Ean Spencer beat Wicomico’s Abraham Cervantes at 285. Decatur’s Austin Miller beat Cade Stone at 106 and Cade Solito won by forfeit at 113.

Kaminski beat Devin Webster at 120, Josh Lawson beat Wilson St. Surin at 126 and Jeremy Danner beat Jamel Schoolfield at 132.

After a forfeit at 138 by Wicomico, Decatur won the last three with McKahan beating Keith Blades at 145, Zain Brady beating Grant Sullivan at 152 and Lucus Aulinskis beating Jared Labarr at 160.