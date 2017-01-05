Kiwanis Club President Makes Edible Gifts For Meals On Wheels Recipients

Around the holidays, Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City President Barb Peletier has traditionally prepared edible gifts for recipients of Meals On Wheels delivered from the Northern Worcester County Senior Center in Berlin. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis member Carolyn Dryzga, Peletier and Kiwanian Pat Winkelmayer checking out the gifts before delivery on Dec. 14. Submitted Photos