Kiwanis Club President Makes Edible Gifts For Meals On Wheels Recipients

OCEAN CITY – Preliminary totals from this year's Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) Penguin Swim forecast another successful New Year's fundraiser. As of Thursday, the hospital has netted a preliminary total of $89,000 from participant and donor contributions, according to Sarah Yonker, marketing director for AGH. Officials with the Penguin Swim are still counting ongoing donations…
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's Boardwalk will be getting a re-decking this winter and spring after resort officials approved a low bid for the replacement of many worn and potentially dangerous boards. At Tuesday's meeting, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented a proposal to replace hundreds of boards along the entire length of the Boardwalk…
BERLIN – Citizens in support of renaming Berlin Falls Park in honor of a popular mailman are expected to bring the issue to the town council next week. Last month, Berlin resident Bill Todd launched an informal petition effort to rename the park after recently retired Berlin mailman James Tingle. Now that petitions have been…
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Mayor and Council learned this week the median fence for a section of Coastal Highway will not be completed before summer as originally planned after the lone bid for the project came in higher than anticipated. Last year, the Mayor and Council approved the implementation of a dune-style median…