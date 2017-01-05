Mallards Rout Eagles In 2nd Half Opener

Worcester’s Tate Shockley connects on a three-pointer in the first half against Holly Grove on Wednesday. The Mallards beat the Eagles, 53-35. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team opened the second half of its Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) schedule with a 53-35 win over Holly Grove at home on Wednesday.

The Mallards finished the first half of the season with a 3-2 record and then split a pair of games in the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury over the holiday break. Worcester dropped its opener in the Governor’s Challenge, falling 50-43 to Harford Christian, but bounced back with a 41-38 win over Mardela in the second round last Wednesday.

Back in action on Wednesday at home on Wednesday against Holly Grove, the Mallards went back and forth with the Eagles in the first quarter before steadily pulling away. Tate Shockley got Worcester on the board with a lay-up and Patrick Petrera made it 4-0 on a nice turnaround. After another basket by Shockley, Holly Grove tied the game at 6-6 with 4:29 left in the first. Holly Grove actually led, 8-7, with 3:25 remaining, but a three-pointer by Shockley and a three-point play by Cooper Richins gave Worcester a 13-8 lead at the end of the first.

Petrera scored three quick baskets to start the third to stake Worcester to a 20-10 lead. A lay-up by Tucker Brown made it 22-10 and Colin Miller made it 25-13 with 1:41 remaining in the half. Holly Grove battled back and cut the lead to 27-21 with over five minutes left in the third. However, a turnaround by Brown and a pair of baskets by Sam Cantello extended Worcester’s lead to 34-21. Holly Grove nailed a long three-pointer at the end of the third to cut the lead to 34-26 with the entire fourth quarter still to go. Worcester’s Brendan Miller nailed a long three to start the third and Brown converted a three-point play seconds later as Worcester extended its lead and cruised to the 53-36 win.