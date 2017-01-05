M&T Bank Presents $10,000 Check To Worcester County Education Foundation

M&T Bank Vice President Monty Sayler recently presented a $10,000 check to the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) for just that reason. “Like so many other things in life, we’re likely to get back what we put into it. So if we help to provide today’s students with the educational tools and experience that is required, they’ll have the ability to compete for jobs and contribute to our community after graduation. Our hope is that today’s students will fill many M&T positions in the future. Education is simply a good investment,” Sayler said.

The WCEF was established in August of 2013 as a 501(c)3 non-profit to establish a proactive partnership between the community and the public school system by linking community resources with the educational needs of its students to prepare them to succeed. Local businesses and individuals have championed education with donations to the WCEF. Current goals include accelerating the purchase and distribution of Digital Devices for K-12, so every student has equal access to a world class education. In addition, teachers are supported through annual grants, funds are also set aside to provide financial assistance to students in need and money is being raised to set up a $1 million endowment, which will provide perpetual funding for future needs.

The WCEF has raised over $550,000 and has distributed over $50,000, funding the purchase of digital tools for students and awarding a number of teacher grants. Anyone wishing to help the WCEF meet its $1 million endowment goal may call 410-632-5076 or visit: www.wced.foundation to contribute.

Pictured, from left, are Sayler; WCES Chair Todd Ferrante and Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor.