OC Fire Captain Retires, Takes Post In Florida

Trevor Steedman

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Fire Department Captain Trevor Steedman has retired from his position after serving the resort for nearly three decades to become the new fire chief in Palm Beach Shores, Fla.

Steedman began his career in the fire service in 1987 as a cadet firefighter in Ocean City. After nearly three decades in the service of Ocean City, he is retiring as a career captain and most recently commanded the department’s Office of Training, Health and Safety.

Throughout Steedman’s career in Ocean City, he has served as shift commander, Special Operations commander and training officer. He has developed many of the special operations teams and training programs in Ocean City including the Dive Rescue unit, the HEAT team, SCBA re-certification program, a state-recognized fire training academy, recruit testing and training, the Office of Training, Health and Safety and a variety of internal policies, programs and initiatives.

In addition to his experience in instruction, Steedman has earned extensive operational experience in several specialized capacities. He served the Ocean City Fire Department as rescue diver, rescue swimmer, hazardous materials technician and rescue specialist.

“Captain Steedman has served his department loyally and enthusiastically for nearly three decades,” said Fire Chief Larmore. “He has helped shape several of the men and women in our department and his experience, professionalism and expertise are going to be missed in Ocean City.”

While leaving Ocean City is bittersweet for Steedman, he is excited for what the future holds.

“Ocean City helped shape me, both personally and professional,” Steedman said. “I am eager to take the excellent experiences I have had here and apply it to serve the residents and town of Palm Beach Shores.”