Ocean City Elementary Third Graders Get Into The Holiday Spirit

'Tremendous' Turnout For AGH's Annual Penguin Swim; Early Estimates Show Fundraising Goal Surpassed OCEAN CITY – Preliminary totals from this year's Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) Penguin Swim forecast another successful New Year's fundraiser. As of Thursday, the hospital has netted a preliminary total of $89,000 from participant and donor contributions, according to Sarah Yonker, marketing director for AGH. Officials with the Penguin Swim are still counting ongoing donations…

OC Boardwalk Re-Decking Okayed After Survey Finds Many New Boards Needed OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's Boardwalk will be getting a re-decking this winter and spring after resort officials approved a low bid for the replacement of many worn and potentially dangerous boards. At Tuesday's meeting, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented a proposal to replace hundreds of boards along the entire length of the Boardwalk…

Berlin Park Renaming Effort Headed For Town Council BERLIN – Citizens in support of renaming Berlin Falls Park in honor of a popular mailman are expected to bring the issue to the town council next week. Last month, Berlin resident Bill Todd launched an informal petition effort to rename the park after recently retired Berlin mailman James Tingle. Now that petitions have been…