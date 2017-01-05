Pine’eer Craft Club Of Ocean Pines Holds Annual Holiday Luncheon

The Pine’eer Craft Club of Ocean Pines held its annual Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 15 at the Captain’s Table Restaurant in Ocean City. A ceremony was held prior to the luncheon to hand out donation checks of $4,700 to various departments in the Pines. The proceeds from the annual August and November Artisan & Craft Shows provided the funds to make the donations possible. Donations were made to the Ocean Pines Police Department, $500; the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, $1,500; Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks, $1,500; Ocean Pines Public Works, $400; Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, $300; Worcester County Veterans Memorial, $400; and Ocean Pines Neighborhood Watch, $100.

Pictured, from left, are Bob from Neighborhood Watch; Ocean Pines Chief David Massey; Billy Bounds, Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department; Marie Gilmore, Veterans Memorial; Kim Goldberg, Public Works; and Debbie Donahue, Recreation and Parks.