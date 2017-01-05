Things To Do Around Town – January 6, 2017

Jan. 6: Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department CASH Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; early bird games begin at 5:45 p.m.; 20 regular games ($125), two specials ($200 value), jackpot and 50/50. Food and beverage available for purchase. Main fire station. 443-880-6966.

Jan. 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Anyone interested in joining the all-volunteer group is welcome to attend. cbreeze601@verizon.net.

Jan. 8: Annual Olde Christmas Musical Celebration

1:30 p.m. Friends of Prince George’s Chapel, Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. Seasonal music in historic church performed by local talent. Admission is free and all are welcome. Refreshments served after 1- to 1 1/2-hour program. Donations to benefit maintenance of the chapel are appreciated. 732-6340, 732-3824 or 732-6835.

Jan. 11: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Jan. 13-14: Ocean Pines Children’s Theater “The Lion King” Jr.

Critically acclaimed theater promises to delight audiences at the Ocean City Convention Center, Theater for the Performing Arts. Jan. 13: 7 p.m.; Jan. 14: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Convention Center Box Office. 410-251-1402.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.-friendshipchurch.us.

Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Jan. 18: 19th Annual Blood Drive

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Ocean City Convention Center, Dockside Room. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-888-825-6638 or visiting www.delmarvablood.org.

Jan. 21: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Adults: $9; children: $5. Friendship Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. Carry-out available.

Jan. 21: Evening Of Jazz And Blues

7-11 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Donation of $25 per ticket includes soulful music and light appetizers and helps support the historical school. Tickets are limited. 410-641-0638.

Jan. 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes: Mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 26-27: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Jan. 26: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Jan. 27: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Linens (high-quality sheets and sundries). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Jan. 27: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets: $25/person, BYOB. All-you-can-eat buffet catered by Emings. Emcee and auctioneer will be Larry Walton. Auction includes items such as golf, quilt, wreaths, mink coat, airplane ride. Music by Dave Sherman. The event supports wounded soldiers in Maryland. Auction, music and dancing. For tickets, call 410-641-7667 or 410-596-5498.