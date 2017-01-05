Two Fisher House Foundation Benefits Planned

OCEAN CITY – Musician Randy Lee Ashcraft and his wife will host fundraising events on the Eastern Shore next weekend and again in March to benefit the Fisher House Foundation.

Lisa Ashcraft, vice president of contract operations at Abt Associates, said she took an interest in the organization after joining her company six years ago. She said Abt is an active sponsor of the Fisher House and its yearly golf tournament each May.

Since that time, her husband, a former Army Green Beret, joined Ashcraft in supporting the foundation.

“He is extremely passionate about this because of his military service,” she said.

The organization, based in Rockville, Md., provides free lodging to families of veterans and active service members receiving care at surrounding Veterans Affairs hospitals. Since its start in the early 1990s, the organization said it has saved families $320 million through its housing and other charitable contributions, including donated airline miles and hotel points.

Of the 71 houses across the globe, only four are located close to the Eastern Shore – one in Dover, Del, and three across the Bay Bridge. But the Ashcrafts, who own a home in Ocean City, said they know of many locals and musicians who are veterans of the Armed Forces.

With the support of business owners at Johnny’s Pizza and Pub, in Ocean City, and Smitty McGee’s, in Fenwick Island, Ashcraft said the locations will provide food and entertainment.

The first fundraiser, held at Johnny’s, occurs Jan. 15 from 2-6 p.m.

A minimum donation of $10 at the door will get participants unlimited pizza, salad and sodas, as well as free entertainment from Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Saltwater Cowboys and other local musicians. In addition, there will be two 50/50 raffles and auction items at the fundraiser.

“I am friends with Randy and Lisa and Randy has always supported us,” Johnny’s owner John Hofman said. “We just follow Randy’s suit. I am all for it if I can help them. It seems like a real worthy cause.”

The next event at Smitty McGee’s on March 12 from 3-7 p.m. will feature similar activities.

“If they can’t make it in January, they can join us in March,” Ashcraft said.

She added that all proceeds from the two events will go directly to the Fisher House Foundation, and fundraising activities, such as the two in January and March, lead up to the golf tournament in May, to which many local businesses contribute auction items.

Lisa Ashcraft, member of the 2017 Fisher House Golf Classic Committee, said she is excited to host the two fundraisers and encourages everyone to join her and her husband and other locals on Jan. 15 and March 12.

“There may come a time in our lives, or the lives of others on the shore, where they may need this benefit,” she said. “It’s not only for veterans, but for veterans of the future as well.”

Ashcraft said those unable to attend can donate to the foundation directly by visiting http://fhf.convio.net/goto/fundraiser.

“What they do is absolutely incredible,” she said.

Fisher House has served more than 270,000 military and veteran families and has provided more than 7 million days of free stay since its start.

For more information on the Foundation, visit www.fisherhouse.org.