We Remember Those We Have Lost – January 6, 2017

Gary Joel Grazioso

BERLIN — Gary Joel Grazioso, 72, of Berlin, passed away Dec. 30 at Gilchrist hospice in Columbia Maryland after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on Sept. 6, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Carmine and Mary Grazioso. Gary spent his days using his gift of voice to entertain and sing to the elderly in nursing homes and assisted living all over the Eastern shore. He was a very talented musician for over 55 years in New York and Maryland.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Beth LaMere; his son, Kenneth Michael Grazioso; his daughter, Christy Grazioso Murphy and her husband Bryan Murphy; brother Tom and his wife Gretchen Grazioso; his five grandchildren, John, Katie, Kenny, Christina and Lyla; and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Worship Center at 10736 Ocean Gateway Berlin, Md. 21811.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gary’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lois Ann Rogers

BERLIN — Lois Ann Rogers, age 83, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Health South Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury.

Born in Willards, she was the daughter of the late Louis Timmons and Mabel Adkins Timmons Deneau. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Rogers.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Baull and her husband Guy of Roxana, Del. and Carol Ann Rogers of Berlin. There are three grandchildren, William Hastings, Adam Hudson and Kelly Baull, and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Hudson and Hunter Hudson. Also surviving is her brother, J. Richard Timmons of Virginia.

Mrs. Rogers had formerly been employed at the Berlin Shirt Factory, was manager of the Berlin Laundromat and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Berlin where she had been active in their food pantry. She was also a proud member of the Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123 Ladies Auxiliary.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Berlin, 613 William St. Berlin, Md. 21811, or the American Cancer Society, 1138 Parsons Rd. Salisbury, Md. 21801. Letters of condolence may sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Bruce Caldwell

BERLIN — Bruce Caldwell, 75, of Berlin, died on Dec. 31, 2016.

Formerly from New Jersey and Lancaster, Pa., he graduated from Rumson-Fairhaven High School, Rumson, N.J. in 1960.

He was employed for over 25 years as Executive Director of the Gate House for Men, Lititz, Pa. and the Gate House for Women, Mountville, Pa. Professionally and with his own 40 years of continuous sobriety, he was a source of help and hope for countless men and women recovering from alcoholism.

He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin, where he was a former member of the choir, Chairman of the Trustees, and ran the monthly outdoor flea markets each summer.

He was the son of the late John and Alice Caldwell. In addition to wife of 35 years, the former Susan Mae Shepherd, he is also survived by his brother, Stewart Caldwell, of Hazlet, N.J.; his sisters, Nancy Spiezio, Oakhurst, N.J., and Connie Jurewicz, Spring Lake, N.J.; and six nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, Md.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness.