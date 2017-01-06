Winter Storm Warning Issued For Ocean City, Surrounding Areas

Photo by January 2016 by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — (The following represents the contents of a press release from Ocean City Communications Manager Jessica Waters.)

Ocean City is under a Winter Storm Warning, beginning in the early morning hours tomorrow, Saturday, January 7, until Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA, Ocean City will experience snow and moderate wind gusts. The projected snow flurries will begin early morning Saturday and last throughout the afternoon hours.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to reach between 6 to 8 inches, with winds averaging 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 25-30 miles per hour. Due to the combination of snow, gusty winds and very cold temperatures, travel is strongly discouraged late tonight and during the storm tomorrow.

The Town of Ocean City’s Winter Storm Plan is in effect and the Emergency Management personnel are continuing to monitor the storm. For tips on staying safe during winter storms and cold weather, visit: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.