Things To Do Around Town – January 13, 2017

Jan. 13: 2nd Friday Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Menu includes baked chicken, green beans, baked potato, salad, drink and dessert. Adults: $15; children: $5. Carry-out available. Proceeds benefit Stevenson’s New Pipe Organ Fund. 443-614-2518.

Jan. 13: New Bethel Food Pantry

Registration: 9:30 a.m. Come and be blessed. Sponsored by Communion Evangelism Ministry. 410-251-6424 or 443-235-0889.

Jan. 13, 20, 27: Knights Of Columbus Bingo

Doors open 5 p.m.; games begin 6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Refreshments for sale. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 13-14: Ocean Pines Children’s Theater “The Lion King” Jr.

Critically acclaimed theater promises to delight audiences at the Ocean City Convention Center, Theater for the Performing Arts. Jan. 13: 7 p.m.; Jan. 14: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Convention Center Box Office. 410-251-1402.

January 14: Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Liberty Town). Beef and dumplings served with drink, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, bread pudding, rice pudding (with and without raisins). Cost: $10/adults; $4/children; free for children under 5. Eat in or carry out. Free delivery available in Berlin town limits. Police/fire (EMS)/veterans get $1 off meal. Now accepting credit cards. 443-493-1048.

Jan. 14: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Branch Library. Speaker: Dennis McDermott, the Reel Doctor at Atlantic Tackle, will provide insights on how fishermen should regularly care for their reels and technical advice on equipment. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.friendshipchurch.us.

Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Jan. 18: Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. 138th Street, across from the Fenwick Inn, Ocean City. Open to the public. All cash prizes. Jackpot: $1,000. Food and non-alcoholic drinks available. 410-250-2645.

Jan. 18: 19th Annual Blood Drive

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Ocean City Convention Center, Dockside Room. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-888-825-6638 or visiting www.delmarvablood.org.

Jan. 21: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Adults: $9; children: $5. Friendship Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. Carry-out available.

Jan. 21: Evening Of Jazz And Blues

7-11 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Donation of $25 per ticket includes soulful music and light appetizers and helps support the historical school. Tickets are limited. 410-641-0638.

Jan. 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Hope United Meth-odist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Jan. 23: Ocean City Parrothead Club Social

6-8 p.m. Full Moon Saloon, Route 707, West Ocean City. All current members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited. $6.99 burger special plus other happy hour food and drink specials, games and phun. ocphc@comcast.net.

Jan. 24: Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association-Atlantic Coast Chapter

Monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Lions Club, Airport Road, West Ocean City. Guests are welcome and encouraged. Spaker: Wes Pollett who works on Morning Star vessel with Captain Monty Hawkins. smitty-3894@aol.com.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Soup, sandwiches, salad and dessert. Roll-back prices in January: $5. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 26: Republican Women Of Worcester County Luncheon Meeting

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; meeting begins at 11 a.m. Clarion Hotel, Ocean City. Speaker: Heidi McNeeley of Worcester County Warriors A-gainst Opiate Addiction. Cost: $20 per person. Reservation: 410-208-0171 or gorpataddy@-aol.com.

Jan. 26-27: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Jan. 26: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Jan. 27: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Linens (high-quality sheets and sundries). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

Jan. 27: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets: $25/person, BYOB. All-you-can-eat buffet catered by Em-ings. Emcee and auctioneer will be Larry Walton. Auction includes items such as golf, quilt, wreaths, mink coat, airplane ride. Music by Dave Sherman. The event supports wounded soldiers in Maryland. Auction, music and dancing. For tickets, call 410-641-7667 or 410-596-5498.

Feb. 1: Mid-Week Mania Cash Bingo

Noon-3 p.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street bayside. Advance tickets: four cards for $10 (purchase by Jan. 26) or three cards for $10 at the door. 410-632-1277, Ext. 114.

Feb. 3: Relay For Life North Worcester Family Fun Night And Kickoff 2017

6-8 p.m. Planet Maze, 3305 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Cost: $5 per person includes slice of pizza, soda, unlimited golf, unlimited maze (for kids 10 and under) and one game of Laser Tag (must be 8 years old and 48 inches tall). Come out and celebrate family and friends as a kickoff for Relay For Life North Worcseter and blast away cancer. 443-497-1198, 443-366-5440 or 410-430-8131.

Feb. 9: AARP Chapter 1917 Meeting

9:30 a.m. Social half-hour, refreshments. 10 a.m.: Meeting at Senior Center, behind the Dough Roller, 41st Street, Ocean City. Speaker: Diakonia representative. Luncheon at BJ’s On The Water follows the meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 16: Ocean Pines Boat Club Mini Golf Tourney

Open to the public. Play a round of miniature golf at Old Pro Indoor Golf Course, 68th Street, Ocean City. Happy hour starts at 4:30 p.m. BYOB and bring a small snack to share. Dinner follows tournament at Taylor’s Restaurant, Ocean Pines. Per person: golf only, $10; golf and dinner, $20; dinner only, $15. 410-600-0021, wblischak@yahoo.com.

Feb. 25: Support The Troops Program Fundraiser

Soup cook-off, 1-4 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Open to the public. Draft beer, soda, cash bar, snacks, light food and soup for all. Tickets: $10 prior to Feb. 25; $15 at the door. Contestant fee: $5. Prizes to top three winners. 50/50, music entertainment by DJ Andy. Soup of choice, except no seafood soups permitted. 443-944-1607, lisaanderson0214@gmail.com.