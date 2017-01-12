A Week In Business – January 13, 2017

Bank Staff Addition

OCEAN CITY – Bank of Ocean City President and CEO Reid Tingle along with the Board of Directors welcomes Chief Risk Officer/Vice President Edward Connelly as the newest addition to their staff.

Connelly joins Bank of Ocean City with 29 years of banking experience. He is a CPA and graduate of the University of Baltimore and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He most recently served as SVP Chief Operating Officer at a community bank in Anne Arundel County. He is community minded, and has served as past Chairman of the NAACCC Foundation, Inc., a 501(c) (3) formed to fund requests by teachers to help them teach, as well past chairman of Maryland Bank Services.

Bank of Ocean City is a locally-owned, independent community bank. Established in 1916 and headquartered in West Ocean City, the bank has six offices — three in Ocean City, one in Ocean Pines, one in Berlin and one in Fenwick Island.

Certification Granted

SALISBURY — Coastal Hospice announced Maureen McNeill, director of development for the nonprofit organization, has been named a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) by CFRE International.

McNeill has been with Coastal Hospice since 2007, where she directs fundraising activities, including the capital campaign to build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean. A graduate of Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., she currently resides in Salisbury.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards that include tenure in the profession, education, demonstrated fundraising achievement and a commitment of service to non-profit organizations. They have also passed a rigorous written examination and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

Company Promotion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Kathleen Heffernan to the position of event coordinator at Plate Catering, a division of the hospitality group, which also owns nine beach-area restaurants in Delaware.

Heffernan, who graduated from the University of Delaware in 2016, attended Cape Henlopen High School.

“We’re lucky that Kathleen decided to return home after she graduated,” Kammerer said. “Her knowledge of the resort area benefits our customers, who include coastal residents, second-home owners and visitors.”

Plate Catering handles a variety of events, from in-home dinners to wedding receptions on the beach. In addition to the catering company, SoDel Concepts has a hospitality consulting and management division, which provides services to dining venues such as Bayside Resort Golf Club in Selbyville, Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club in Ocean View and Baywood Greens in Long Neck.

Heffernan, who has experience in the restaurant industry, began working for SoDel Concepts in summer 2014. She’s worked at three of the company’s restaurants.

“She’s so even-tempered and works well under pressure,” Kammerer said. “She was our first choice after Lisa Wheeler, Plate Caterer’s former event coordinator, moved to the corporate office to become the new human resources director.”

Public Relations Director Named

SEAFORD, Del. — Allen Harim, a producer and processor of chicken on Delmarva, has named veteran communications expert Catherine M. Bassett as the new Director of Public Relations to help share positive news about the company and oversee community relations.

“I’ve worked with Allen Harim for the past two years as a consultant, and I’ve been consistently impressed with the company’s leadership, their dedication to their employees, and their commitment to the community,” Bassett said. “I look forward to sharing that story and helping them continue to give back to the communities that have blessed them.”

A graduate of George Washington University, Bassett began her career in Salisbury as a newspaper reporter for The Daily Times in 1989. She later served as Communications Director for Congressman Wayne T. Gilchrest (R-Maryland-1st) for 16 years. She started her own public relations company in 2009.

“She will be a great addition to our team,” said Joe Moran, President and CEO of Allen Harim. “She has great experience and a network of contacts that will serve this company well.”