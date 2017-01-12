Blood Drive Set For Next Week

OCEAN CITY — Local residents and visitors are encouraged to grab their shades and get a head start on their 2017 summer wardrobe as Blood Bank of Delmarva returns next week to the Ocean City Convention Center for the 19th Annual Ocean City Beach Blanket Blood Drive.

The drive takes place next Wednesday, January 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as close to 450 donors are expected to register to donate blood during this one-day event. The drive will be held in the Convention Center’s Dockside Room featuring a great view of the bay.

“It’s no surprise that our annual Beach Blanket Blood Drive is scheduled during National Blood Donor Month,” said Michael Waite, Blood Bank of Delmarva’s Director of Marketing and Community Relations. “This event is very important in helping us maintain our blood supply which serves the 18 hospitals and 20,000 patients a year, across the Delmarva region. It’s also an opportunity for us to acknowledge those donors on the Eastern Shore who support us every year for this important event.”

All donors will be treated to local goodies from Dough Roller, Wockenfuss, Candy Kitchen, Center Plate Catering and others and will receive a free T-shirt with the “Beach Blanket Blood Drive” logo to add to their upcoming summer wardrobe.