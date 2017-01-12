Buckingham Elementary School Holds Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day

by
Buckingham Elementary School held its 1st Annual Heavenly Hats Spirit Day on Friday, Dec. 16. For just a $1 donation, students had the privilege of wearing their favorite hats to school to positively impact the lives of those facing cancer. Buckingham’s Heavenly Hats Day, organized as a community service project by Stephen Decatur High School senior Lexie Van Kirk, raised $175 for the cause. Van Kirk is pictured with some Buckingham students.