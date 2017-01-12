Community Foundation Of The Eastern Shore Establishes Billie Mae Cooper Memorial Fund At Wor-Wic Community College

by
community-b

A memorial fund to support scholarships for students attending Wor-Wic Community College to remember the late Billie Mae Cooper has been established at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES). Pictured, from left, are Laura Leigh Cooper and Donnie Cooper, Billie Mae’s grand daughter and son, and BJ Summers, CFES Director of Development and Donor Relations.