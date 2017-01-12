Cops And Courts – January 13, 2017

Man Leveled Rifle At Cops

BERLIN — A Berlin man was being held without bond last Thursday after allegedly leveling a rifle at a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy at a residence during an incident on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Evans Road in Berlin in reference to a complainant receiving death threats. Upon arrival, the first-responding deputy observed a suspect later identified as Paul Edward Koehrsen, 47, of Berlin, in the garage of the residence.

According to police reports, the deputy knocked and announced himself as a police officer, at which point Koehrsen allegedly arose from his seat and leveled a rifle at the deputy. Additional deputies along with Berlin Police officers responded and were able to take Koehrsen into custody without further incident.

Koehrsen was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, the use of a firearm in a violent crime and intoxicated endangerment. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.

New Year’s Chase Crash

BERLIN — A Salisbury man’s two-day spree across much of the Lower Shore on New Year’s weekend included a hit-and-run crash in Ocean City, a high-speed chase across westbound Route 50 during which he intentionally tried to ram police officers and ended with a crash in the median in Wicomico County.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on uniformed patrol in the area of Routes 50 and 589 observed a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash reported in Ocean City. The same vehicle had reportedly fled from a Maryland State Police trooper at the MSP Princess Anne barrack the day before.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy observed the driver, later identified as Glenn Allen Carmean, 47, of Salisbury, commit several traffic violations in the area of Routes 50 and 589. In addition, the deputy observed front-end damage on the vehicle consistent with the reported hit-and-run accident in Ocean City.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Routes 50 and 346 in Berlin to no avail and a pursuit ensued. According to police reports, Carmean allegedly attempted to ram a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy at speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit.

The chase continued into Wicomico County, and after being chased for roughly 35 miles, Carmean crashed in the median of Route 50 at Hobbs Road near Salisbury. Carmean was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with second-degree assault, obstruction, failure to obey, driving under the influence and while impaired, fleeing and eluding and numerous traffic violations. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was committed to the Worcester County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Sprinklers Credited For Saving Fire Victim

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office is crediting a residential fire sprinkler system with allowing a local woman and her pet to safely escape a kitchen fire back on New Year’s Eve.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, Ocean City firefighters responded to a residence at 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported house fire. The female occupant had been cooking when grease spilled over onto the stove burners and ignited, quickly spreading to the cabinet area above.

The occupant was able to safely escape with her pet, both of whom were unharmed. A single sprinkler head in the kitchen activated and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. The fire department was initially notified by the fire alarm monitoring company, which reported the water flow of the sprinkler system.

“Fire sprinklers are proven to save lives,” said Ocean City Fire Marshal Captain Josh Bunting. “This incident is a great example of sprinklers doing exactly what they are designed to do, containing the fire and giving occupants the time to safely escape.”

The unit suffered limited fire and smoke damage in the kitchen. The adjoining staircase and first-floor restaurant area also suffered water damage. The cause of the fire has been listed as accidental.

Drugs, Deer Spotlighting Charges

WHALEYVILLE — A Selbyville man was charged with negligent driving, spotlighting deer and other counts last week after a traffic stop in Whaleyville.

On Monday, a Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) officer was patrolling in the area of Swamp Road in Whaleyville when he observed a vehicle driven by Thomas Peacock, 22, of Selbyville, driving erratically. According to police reports, Peacock was causing deep ruts in the dirt surface, making the road impassable for other motorists. He was also shining his headlights onto a field.

NRP Police stopped Peacock and a records check revealed his driver’s license was suspended. During a search, police found a hypodermic needle and spoon used for heroin on Peacock and a pipe used for marijuana in the vehicle. Peacock was issued five citations including possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, spotlighting without implement and negligent driving.

His passenger, identified as Matthew Meals, 22, also of Selbyville, was charged with possession of marijuana and malicious destruction of property.

Delegate Found Guilty

SNOW HILL — A Worcester County jury last week found Maryland Delegate Richard Impallaria (R-7- Baltimore and Harford counties) guilty of driving while impaired by alcohol following a traffic stop in Ocean City last August.

Last Aug. 18, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers observed Impallaria get into an illegally parked vehicle in the area of 82nd Street in Ocean City. OCPD officers also observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Impallaria, who was in the resort for the Maryland Association of Counties (MaCo) convention, was subjected to a series of field sobriety tests which he did not pass to the officer’s satisfaction. He was subsequently charged with driving while impaired. Impallaria was charged with driving while impaired. Last week, a Worcester County Circuit Court jury found Impallaria guilty of driving while impaired and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing has been set for March.

Jail Time For Bird Man

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man, arrested on alcohol endangerment and disturbing the peace charges in October after allegedly flapping his arms like a bird and disrupting traffic on a downtown street, pleaded guilty this week to intoxicated public disturbance and was sentenced to four days in jail.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2016, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of Wicomico Street for a reported disorderly male acting strangely and disorderly in the public street. The officer met with a nearby bar manager who told police the suspect, later identified as George Roberts, 35, of New Church, Va., had been refused service and then began walking around in the street, shouting profanities and flapping his arms like a bird, according to police reports.

The officer observed Roberts walking in the middle of the roadway at Wicomico Street and Philadelphia Avenue, while continuing to shout indiscernible sentences and flap his arms like a bird. At one point, a taxi made a turn onto Wicomico Street and had to swerve into another lane in order to avoid striking Roberts. At another point, an unidentified male was attempting to leave the area on foot but told officers he was going to walk the long way around the block because he believed Roberts was “crazy.”

OCPD officers detained Roberts, who reportedly told police he had been drinking with friends and that he did not know where he was staying in Ocean City. He later told police he was staying at “Alpha Company” for the night and that it was “an Army thing and the officer wouldn’t understand.” Roberts was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated endangerment. During a subsequent search, police discovered a small amount of marijuana in Roberts’ wallet. On Wednesday, Roberts pleaded guilty to intoxicated public disturbance and was sentenced to four days in jail.

Family Escapes House Fire

BERLIN — A Berlin family and their pet safely escaped a residential fire on Greenbriar Drive last Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Monday, the Berlin, Showell, Bishopville, Ocean Pines and Ocean City fire departments responded to a reported residential fire on Greenbriar Drive in Berlin. First-responders reported fire and smoke extending from the two-story residence. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the structure of origin.

The residence was occupied at the time, but the two adults and their three children along with a family pet were able to escape unharmed. The fire originated in a first-floor bathroom and the cause is listed as accidental.