Decatur Girls Continue 2017 Dominance

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team continued its early 2017 dominance last week with a decisive 46-11 win over Mardela on the road.

The Decatur girls went 6-0 to start the season prior to the holiday break before gaining a split in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament. In the two games since the break, the Seahawks have been dominant, beating Bennett, 44-28, last Tuesday before Thursday’s 46-11 rout of Mardela on the road.