Decatur Track Teams Solid In Bayside Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances at the Bayside Conference meet last week with several individual performances including a win by Bethany Williams in the high jump.

The Decatur girls finished sixth overall among the 14 schools represented last week in the Bayside Conference meet. Bennett was first, Cape Henlopen was second and North Caroline was third. The Decatur boys finished 11th overall among the 17 schools represented. North Caroline was first, Lake Forest was second and Parkside was third.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Peyton Dunham finished eighth in the 3,200, while Alyssa Romano finished fifth in the 500. Adrianna Serpe finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles and Brigitte Ardis finished 10th in the 800. In the relays, the Decatur girls were third in the 4×200, first in the 4×400 and sixth in the 4×800.

The Decatur girls excelled in the field events. Bethany Williams was first in the high jump, while Christina Romano was fourth. Williams also finished 10th in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Jillian Mitrecic finished fourth in the pole vault, while Abbie Baker was fifth.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Jack Reimer was eighth in the 1,600, while Javier Hernandez and Cameron James finished sixth and seventh respectively in the 3,200. Kevin Beck finished third in the 800. In the relays, the Decatur boys were ninth in the 4×200 and fifth in the 4×800. Chance Coley also finished 14th in the 800. Jared Massey finished ninth in the high jump, 12th in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. In the pole vault, Wyatt Davy was 10th.