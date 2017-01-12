Decatur’s Kaminski Earns 100th Career Win

Decatur wrestler Robert Kaminski reached the 100-victory milestone in his prep career last weekend. Pictured above is Kaminski in a win over Wicomico’s Devin Webster last week. Photo by Earl Campbell

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team enjoyed a highly-successful week with a split in the prestigious Iron Horse Duals during which Robert Kaminski earned his 100th career win.

The Seahawks split four matches during the Iron Horse Duals at host C.M. Wright last weekend, beating Catonsville and John Carroll, but falling to Leonardtown and Bel Air. During the tournament, Decatur’s 120-pound wrestler Robert Kaminski picked up his 100th career win.

The Seahawks tuned up for the Iron Horse Duals with a decisive 77-6 win over Bayside South rival Wicomico last Wednesday. Wicomico’s Devin Webster beat Decatur’s Jacob Caple in the opening match at 170. Joobeen started with a win over Wicomico’s Isaac Lawson at 220, and Ean Spencer beat Wicomico’s Abraham Cervantes at 285. Decatur’s Austin Miller beat Cade Stone at 106 and Cade Solito won by forfeit at 113.

Kaminski beat Devin Webster at 120, Josh Lawson beat Wilson St. Surin at 126 and Jeremy Danner beat Jamel Schoolfield at 132. After a forfeit at 138 by Wicomico, Decatur won the last three with McKahan beating Keith Blades at 145, Zain Brady beating Grant Sullivan at 152 and Lucus Aulinskis beating Jared Labarr at 160.