OCVFC Elects Officers

Maryland State Firemen’s Association Past President Roger Steger is pictured swearing in new OCVFC officers. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company (VFC) recently held their annual elections, selecting several new officers in various leadership positions.

For 2017, David Cropper has been elected to serve as Fire Chief. The First Assistant Chief will be Maurice Cropper, the Second Assistant Chief will be James Jester and the Third Assistant Chief will be Jeff Aperance. In terms of Administrative Officers for 2017, Jester has been elected president, Sean Goggin has been elected vice president, Sean Donovan has been elected secretary and Connor Braniff has been elected treasurer.

The VFC Board of Directors for 2017 will include Michael Guardina, Thomas Parker, David Coleman, David Hedges and Jerold Priestley. Phil Turk has been named chaplain for 2017.

“The tradition of democracy within the Ocean City VFC reigns supreme each December when our membership holds its annual election for board of directors and officers,” said Jester. “It’s exciting to welcome new mentors and establish new goals as we enter into each bright New Year in Ocean City.”