SD High School Hosts Fourth Annual “Packages For Our Troops”

American Legion Post #166 Commander Sarge Garlitz, back row third from left, and other American Legion members joined Stephen Decatur High School Connections and Leo Club representatives during the fourth annual presentation of “Packages for our Troops.” SDHS students and faculty members collected various toiletries and other amenities for our military and presented them in December.