Seahawks Rout Mardela Warriors, 86-33

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team routed Mardela, 86-33, at home last Thursday to improve to 9-1 on th season.

The Seahawks cruised past the Warriors, continuing their dominance against Bayside Conference competition. Aside from a couple of close games in a split during the Governor’s Challenge in late December, the Decatur boys’ average margin of victory in conference play is around 40 points for the season.