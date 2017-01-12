Shore Well-Represented On All-Tournament Teams

BERLIN- After solid showings in the Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament late last month, several Lower Shore players were named to the All-Tournament teams.

The Governor’s Challenge, long a staple of the local holiday baskeball tournament scene, was played over four days at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center and other venues during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. It featured some of the best prep basketball teams from and down the east coast along with several from the Lower Shore.

Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity team earned a split in two games, routing Bishop Sullivan, 68-52, in its opener before falling to Virginia powerhouse Potomac in its second game for its first loss of the season. The Decatur girls also split two games, beating St. Andrew’s Episcopal before falling to Thomas Wooten. Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity team split two games, losing to Harford Christian before bouncing back with a win over Mardela.

When the Governor’s Challenge All-Tournament teams were announced last week following the tournament, the local teams were well-represented in several categories. Decatur’s Keve Aluma, who was committed to Wofford University, was named to the All-Tournament First-Team, while teammate Kevon Voyles was named to the All-Tournament Second-Team. Earning All-Tournament Honorable Mentions were Ameer Fisher of Snow Hill, Tyrone Matthews of Pocomoke and John Taylor of Wicomico.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Lexie VanKirk was named to the All-Tournament Second-Team, while teammates Amaya Mumford and Savannah Shultz received Honorable Mentions.