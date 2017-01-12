Storm Wreaks Havoc On Prep Hoops Slate

BERLIN- Last weekend’s major snowstorm that blanketed the shore with nearly a foot of snow and caused school to be canceled on Monday and Tuesday wreaked havoc on the local prep schedule.

The Worcester Prep boys were scheduled to play Salisbury Christian on the road on Monday, but that game was postponed and will be made up on Saturday, February 4. Likewise, the Worcester girls’ home game against Salisbury Christian on Monday was postponed due to the school cancelation and will also be made up on February 4.

The Decatur boys’ varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Bayside South rival Wicomico on Tuesday, but that game was also postponed and will be made up on Saturday on the road at 1:30 p.m. Likewise, the Decatur girls were scheduled to play Wicomico at home on Tuesday but that game has now been moved to Monday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m.