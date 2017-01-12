Suspect Sought In Roadside Armed Robbery

BERLIN — The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) is investigating a roadside armed robbery on Sunday night near Showell.

The alleged incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a victim was forced to pull onto the shoulder on southbound Route 113 near Route 589 in Showell. The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored passenger vehicle, pulled in and stopped in front of the victim.

According to police reports, three African-American males exited the suspect vehicle and subsequently assaulted and robbed the victim at knifepoint. WCBI detectives are requesting anyone with information or who may have observed the assault and robbery to contact the department at 410-632-1111. According to police, the Sunday night incident does not appear to be related to police impersonation cases reported in the area late last year.